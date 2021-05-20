Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced Keep America Beautiful has released the summary of its 2020 study on litter in America. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is part of the national organization’s network of 700 state and community-based affiliates.
The Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study provides a detailed understanding of the quantity, composition and sources of litter across the United States. The organization’s 2020 study is a follow up to its landmark 2009 study, which builds on a history of science-based litter research started by Keep America Beautiful in 1969.
“I am thrilled to continue the history of Keep America Beautiful as the leader in litter research in the United States, and methodology that has now been used around the world,” said Dr. Helen Lowman, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO. “This data will help inform our programs for years to come addressing both litter on the ground and the act of littering. Our many diverse partners, our 700 affiliate organizations, and the millions of volunteers activated annually will use this data to work towards our vision that everyone in America lives in a beautiful community.”
Key findings in the 2020 study include:
- Nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways;
- Slightly more litter along waterways (25.9 billion) than roadways (23.7 billion);
- 152 items of litter for each U.S. resident;
- More than 2,000 pieces of litter per mile (both roadway and waterway);
- 90% of people surveyed believe litter is a problem in their state;
- 6 billion pieces more than 4 inches in size;
- The most littered item remains cigarette butts, but this litter is down almost 70%;
- 207.1 million personal protective equipment (PPE) items littered.
“I congratulate Keep America Beautiful for completing this litter study. Litter is a pervasive problem in Pennsylvania,” Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful president Shannon Reiter said.
“In partnership with the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, in 2020 we released the Pennsylvania Litter Research Study which identified over 500 million pieces of litter along Pennsylvania roadways, 2,018 pieces per mile. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful also released The Cost of Litter and Illegal Dumping in Pennsylvania which found that just nine municipalities spent over $65 million on litter and illegal dumping; 80% on cleanups. Since the release of these reports, the pandemic has only compounded the litter and illegal dumping problems across Pennsylvania. Businesses and communities all across the Commonwealth are reeling with the high economic and environmental costs of litter.”
Reiter said she believes that data from these reports will help inform and guide Pennsylvania stakeholders as they develop the state’s first Litter Action Plan to reduce littering in Pennsylvania.
“The Litter Action Plan, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, will guide the strategic investment in solid waste disposal and recycling infrastructure, education and outreach, and provide for a thoughtful evaluation of enforcement of existing litter and illegal dumping laws,” Reiter said. “While absolutely necessary, cleanups alone are not going to solve the problem.”
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Litter Action Plan, visit https://dep.pa.gov/litteringactionplan.
Keep America Beautiful retained Burns & McDonnell, a leading environmental engineering firm, to conduct its 2020 Study, which has four components: Public Attitudes Survey, Visible Litter Survey, Behavioral Observations Survey, and the ongoing Financial Cost of Litter Survey.
Sponsors of the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study include dozens of individuals, corporations, industry groups, and foundations highlighting our belief in the strength of bringing everyone to the table. The largest supporters include Altria, American Beverage Association, American Chemistry Council, Dow, Food Packaging Institute, Garver Hilyard Black Foundation, National Association of Convenience Stores, Plastics Industry Association and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco.
The full summary of the report, Litter in America is available here. The Pennsylvania Litter Research Study and The Cost of Littering in Pennsylvania are available at https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/about-us/publications/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.