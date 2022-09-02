In his farewell address, President Harry Truman said “the greatest part of the president’s job is to make decisions — big ones and small ones, dozens of them almost every day. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”

But what was the job of “Give ’em Hell, Harry” before he became president? How did he and his fellow future presidents pay the bills before they moved into the White House?

ABOUT THE WRITER

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. He wrote this for insideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.