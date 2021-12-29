The City of Latrobe has updated its zoning ordinance to include limitations for business signs in windows and on sidewalks, and newly created guidelines for electric vehicle charging stations as their popularity rises throughout the region.
The zoning update, approved last month by city council, was the result of a review of the current zoning ordinance with input from consultants with Scenic Pittsburgh, a nonprofit organization that protects, enhances and promotes the scenic beauty — both natural and built — of southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the organization’s website.
The zoning update includes new language that governs the size limitations of signs businesses are permitted to display in their storefront windows.
According to the update, no more than 25% of the total window area can be used for permanent signs that are etched, painted or affixed to the glass. Also, a maximum of 35% may be covered by any combination of permanent and temporary window signs.
According to Scenic Pittsburgh, the reasoning behind those limits is twofold. The first is so people can see into the building, creating a better connection between pedestrians and the businesses inside the downtown buildings. The other reason is for safety. The limitations allow the opportunity for police to look into windows as they drive by to ensure no criminal activity is occurring.
In addition, the updated ordinance notes that businesses may display sandwich-board signs on sidewalks, but only during operating hours and within 12 feet of the primary entrance. At least 4 feet of the sidewalk must remain unobstructed between the building and the sign, which is limited to 7 square feet per sign face and a maximum height of 3-and-a-half feet.
Temporary signs advertising special events also are limited to 4 square feet, while banners can’t be any bigger than 60 square feet. They may not be displayed until 14 days before the start of the event and must be removed within a week of the event ends.
The ordinance also now limits the amount of flagpoles in a residential lot to two and three poles per lot in all other zoning districts. The residential poles can’t be taller than 25 feet.
In commercial and industrial zones, signs that are placed on the ground cannot exceed 6 feet in height, and 4 feet in a corner lot. The maximum height for wall signs is 30 feet and they may not extend above the bottom of the roof line.
Off-street parking requirements included in the ordinance specify the off-street parking requirements for some 40 different types of nonresidential property uses — from auto parts to a warehouses.
A minimum of one off-street parking space per employee is required, along with one additional space for each 100 square feet of gross floor area — if the premises are open to the public.
In R-2 and R-4 residential zones, the ordinance sets the minimum side yard setback for a single-family dwelling or other principal structure to 6 feet per side, a reduction from 15 feet.
The updated ordinance also includes provisions for medical marijuana organizations, which would require approval as a special exception in a commercial zoning district.
With the popularity of electric and hybrid cars, the revised ordinance also sets guidelines for the potential location of electric vehicle charging stations in the city. They are considered accessory structures and will be permitted in all zoning districts.
However, rapid charging stations with a voltage higher than 240 will only be allowed in commercial and industrial zones. If the primary use is retail charging of vehicles, then the same zoning requirements will apply as for a gas station.
While the need for charging stations isn’t widespread yet, the writing is on the wall. Latrobe may be one of the first area municipalities to act proactively and include provisions for charging stations in their zoning code so far.
