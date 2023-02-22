The Unity Township Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold two public hearings Tuesday, but one was continued to a later date and the other was canceled.
The first hearing was to consider amendments to the township zoning ordinance, which in addition to other things, would open the door for developments of resorts, and conference and recreational centers in the township.
Unity Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich read the proposed amendments in their entirety, along with comments from the township’s planning commission, at the beginning of the hearing. The county’s planning department also signed off on the proposed changes to the ordinance.
Several township residents attended the hearing, which was slated for 2:30 p.m. However, Supervisor Michael O’Barto announced that the public hearing would be continued and picked back up Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., after the township received quite a few phone calls from people who wanted to weigh in on the plan, but couldn’t attend the hearing because it was the middle of the day.
Those in attendance to make comments for the record included Dan Hewitt, an attorney and township resident, who said he had a number of concerns with the proposed amendments. He pointed out the amended language in the ordinance doesn’t specify the requirement for developments to have “public” sanitary sewage. Hewitt also took issue with the township utilizing topographical standards and limited population as a determining factor for location of recreational facilities because a lot of residents have chosen to live in these remote areas of the township for the remoteness and solitude.
The second hearing, on the conditional use application by Christopher Frank for the first phase of Evergreens Resort, Conference and Recreation Center, was ultimately canceled and no testimony was heard or evidence presented.
Hewitt pointed out that the date on Frank’s application was before the ordinance amendment process began, so it should be invalidated. He also pointed out that according to the proposed amendments, one single parcel would need to be at least 30 acres, while Frank’s application is for three separate parcels, of which only one would qualify. Therefore, he would need to go through the process of consolidating the parcels before moving ahead with the conditional use request.
Hewitt also took issue with just continuing the hearing because residents who attend the continued hearing wouldn’t have the opportunity to listen to the testimony or evidence that was presented at Tuesday’s hearing. He believed the entire hearing should be postponed to the new date.
After Falatovich, the three supervisors, and eventually Hewitt and Frank huddled up, Frank decided to rescind his application and will reapply in March. The project, unfortunately, will have to start the process all over again, beginning with appearing before the planning commission at its next meeting March 7. The public hearing on Frank’s new application will tentatively be scheduled for 6 p.m. March 23.
The continuation of the first hearing will be planned for 6 p.m. Feb. 28. However, supervisors will not vote on the proposal at that meeting. Instead, it will just be a public hearing where anyone can come and comment on the proposed amendments.
Accusations by one township resident that he felt the board was trying to push this through in order to get this approved just for the Evergreens project was rejected not only by Falatovich, but O’Barto, who took issue with the accusation.
“I’m not happy at all,” said O’Barto, who said he was dismayed by the way the hearings went. “I’ve been here for 28 years as a township supervisor and when my transparency is being questioned, I’m not happy. And when it looks like it is I’m really not happy. I can tell you…I’ve been sued by developers, whether it’s Walmart or a residential developer, because I disagreed with what they were proposing. I have never changed any zoning amendments or zoning at all to accommodate anybody that wants to bring in a plan and I want you to know that.”
Falatovich added that this process actually was motivated by a student-led program at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where a group of 50 students named not having enough to do as a major reason why they would not want to stay in Westmoreland County. That was over a year ago, according to Falatovich.
In addition, there are other parts of the ordinance that township officials say need updating, redefined or defined more clearly in order to allow the township to regulate certain activities, including group homes, short-term rentals (AirBnB and VRBO properties) and other entertainment-type properties.
