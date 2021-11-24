A public hearing on a request for a special exception to operate a group home in the Charter Oak neighborhood had to be postponed Tuesday when more than 50 people showed up to attend the hearing before the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The township’s meeting room couldn’t adequately accommodate that many people under the current coronavirus social distancing standards, so, after much discussion, the board decided to postpone the hearing and move it to a bigger venue.
The applicant, Stephen Hall of Community Options Inc., consented to postponing the hearing, so that all interested parties could be heard. Hall is requesting the special exception for a ranch home located at 3143 McClelland Drive in the township. Originally, the home was to have two residents, but Hall said now only one will reside there as the other individual recently passed away.
Community Options is a nationally-based nonprofit organization that provides housing and employment opportunities to people with disabilities. According to the group’s website, Community Options “believes in the dignity of every person, and in the freedom of all people to experience the highest degree of self-determination.”
The board wanted to set a new date at the meeting and not leave it open-ended.
“I do not want to go down in history by continuing this for two years,” said board member Dorothy Zello.
Board member Kathy Matta also felt it was important to have the hearing before the Christmas holiday.
Zoning hearing board member Gabe Monzo, who participated in the meeting virtually, offered up the community room at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which he said could accommodate up to 60 people with social distancing.
The board and Hall agreed to a date of Dec. 7 to reconvene the public hearing. It is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Monzo wasn’t sure on the room’s capabilities as far as Zoom for members tuning in virtually, so the board will visit the airport to test out the audio/visual system to make sure it will meet the zoning panel’s needs.
The new date for the hearing will be re-advertised so the public is aware of the change.
In a separate hearing, the zoning hearing board heard from Cheryl Slezak, a township resident who wants to open a home-based baking business from her residence at 205 St. Cecelia Road.
She was requesting a special exception to the zoning ordinance to enable her to do that. She agreed to adhere to all of the board’s standards, which included only operating the business from her own kitchen, on one floor of the home, not altering any external structures, obtaining the necessary state licensure and to not use equipment that would be considered dangerous or not compatible with a residence.
Although the board has 45 days to issue a decision on her request, the board voted 4-0 to approve the special exception for her home-based bakery.
