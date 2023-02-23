Members of the Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved a variance request for maximum lot coverage at a Raymond Avenue property.
“Since it’s a variance request, in this instance it’s largely a coverage variance request because to my understanding, the applicant would be removing, potentially, a shed on the property, and is looking to construct an addition to the garage on the rear of the property,” said David DeRose, who serves as solicitor for the zoning hearing board. “I believe from what the zoning officer concluded, that would exceed the allowable coverage on square footage for that particular lot.”
The property, 1824 Raymond Ave., is owned by Terry Flack of DF & TK Properties, and is located in a R-2 Single Family Residential Zone, according to documentation provided by Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma.
Flack, who was in attendance Tuesday, was a lifelong Latrobe resident prior to relocating to Florida in November 2022.
“My wife and I are raising two grandchildren in Florida, so I have to be in Florida nine months out of the year,” he said.
Flack inherited the Raymond Avenue property following his father’s death. Flack hopes to spend the summer months in Latrobe with his family.
“I still own multiple businesses here and when I travel here, I need a place to stay,” Flack said. “Whenever it’s summer, my grandkids would like to be with their 13 cousins, so we have to have a place to live (in Latrobe). I travel typically once a month, I’m here for three or four days, then I go back to Florida. It’s only the summertime where we’d be here in full.”
The existing structure is a three-car garage. Flack will remove a shed alongside the garage and add a 17- by 30-foot addition.
“Basically adding three walls to the current garage,” he said. “I have a considerable amount of tools and junk left over with no place to put them. The existing shed is not bad but obviously it doesn’t look as good as one garage.
“I’m just looking to put the tools and equipment and household belongings there so we can completely renovate my dad’s house so that when we come back, we’ll have a new house to live in.”
The variance was approved by a 5-0 vote. Member Eric Cosby made the motion which was seconded by fellow member Jim Berkey. Cosby and Berkey were joined by Stuart Albaugh, Tom Horwat and James Miller in green-lighting the variance.
“The city has no opposition to the building, and actually he’d be reducing the number of accessory buildings on his parcel as he’s building on to a building that’s already there,” Nieusma said. “He would be under the allowance for that. The setback for an accessory building can be as little as 3 feet. This construction will leave him I believe with 8 to 10 feet, so he’s not going to have a side setback issue with the current plan shown here.”
As Tuesday marked the zoning hearing board’s first meeting of the new year, officials voted to retain their current slate of officers from 2022.
Miller retains the gavel as chairman, Berkey will serve as vice chairman and Horwat fills the role of secretary. Other zoning hearing board members are Albaugh and Cosby. The board also voted to retain DeRose’s services for 2023.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.