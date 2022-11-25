The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board approved two variance requests after a public hearing earlier this week.
The first was a request for a 5-foot variance by Thomas Panichella for his property on Sullenberger Road, so he can build a two-car detached garage. The garage measures 22x24 and will require a variance that brings the yard setback from 35 feet to about 30 feet.
Zoning officer Harry Hosack reported that the township had no issues with the request.
The second variance was requested by Critchfield Specialty Infusion Group, LLC, in order to build a pole building along state Route 981 west of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which will house a health care staffing agency. The request was for a 12-foot variance on the rear setback and additional variances of 27 feet for the front setback.
Jeff Critchfield, vice president of operations for the company, attended the hearing and reported that the building will have approximately 20 onsite employees, who will only work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. In addition, the company has approximately 200 health care workers, but they do not work onsite.
The building will also include water and sewage service, a parking lot that adequately services the 20 employees, lighting for the parking lot and a driveway with one entrance.
The company currently leases space in Southwest Greensburg.
Gabe Monzo, APRAairport manager and an alternate on the ZHB, asked that the lights be pointed down so as to not interfere with air traffic due to its proximity to the airport, which Critchfield agreed.
A neighbor to the property, Chuck Malik, who lives on Holiday Lane, asked that the parking lot have landscaping or possibly a privacy fence to cut down on noise from the property.
Critchfield agreed to look into the possibility.
However, the board did approve the variance on the condition that a fence or adequate landscaping be added to the site plan to ensure the noise is not an issue for neighboring properties.
There is an auto body business adjacent to the site, but it was noted that it is for sale. There are also residential properties located near the site.
According to Hosack, the plan will have to go through the planning commission, and then the supervisors before earning full approval. Other than that, he said the township had no issues with issuing the variance.
In regular business, the board also approved a $680 invoice be paid for solicitor David DeRose.
The board will not meet in December.
