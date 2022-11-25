The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board approved two variance requests after a public hearing earlier this week.

The first was a request for a 5-foot variance by Thomas Panichella for his property on Sullenberger Road, so he can build a two-car detached garage. The garage measures 22x24 and will require a variance that brings the yard setback from 35 feet to about 30 feet.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

