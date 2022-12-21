The Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved a use variance for the placement of a sectional home on a lot located in an industrial zone.
The property, a vacant lot alongside 4661 state Route 982, Latrobe, is owned by Michael and Kayla Clair. The vacant lot will be used by Marian Clair.
Michael Clair said he purchased the property “roughly right around 2018.” The application file did not have a copy of the property deed as of the Tuesday evening hearing. The board’s solicitor, David DeRose, said the oversight would not be an issue in determining use variance approval.
As the application did not clarify the request, DeRose asked the applicants if their intention was to place a mobile home on the property.
Michael Clair said the structure is defined as “sectional housing,” commonly referred to as “double-wides,” typically two-section homes joined together to create a larger home.
City Manager Terry Carcella indicated the placement of a sectional home would feature a footer foundation and blocks around the perimeter of the home.
“For a permanent single-family dwelling, you have to have a block foundation placed under that structure,” Carcella said. “It’s a permanent foundation. If it was mobile, it wouldn’t be permitted. It has to be permanent. It would be a cement footer and blocks around it.”
The one-story structure would measure 48 feet by 26 feet. The lot size is 65.5 feet by 189 feet.
Approval was granted contingent upon the foundation requirements, and adhering to all proper setback requirements and building codes.
“4645 (state Route 982) was my mother’s home right down the road and I grew up there,” Marian Clair said. “I wanted to stay in Latrobe but I need a house that doesn’t have steps.”
A travel trailer is currently parked on the property but Marian Clair indicated it is temporary and will be relocated.
“We’re looking to get it moved to another spot,” she said.
Zoning hearing board members present were chairman James R. Miller, Eric Cosby and Thomas Horwat.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
