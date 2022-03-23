The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved two requests for special exceptions following public hearings.
The first request was from a Unity Township couple seeking to open a daycare for six or less non-resident children in a portion of their Pores Road home. The property is currently zoned as Agricultural A-1.
David DeRose, solicitor for the board, opened the hearing by explaining that the the special exception of a daycare is something that is contemplated by the ordinance and that any applicant must agree to various provisions, including not utilizing more than 25% of the floor area of the dwelling, no exterior alterations, necessary state licensure and certifications and agreeing to certain hours of operation, along with several others.
Scott Jeffrey Salai testified that he and his wife, Amber, who has 15 years experience in the childcare field, would agree to all provisions.
The request was approved unanimously, but was contingent on the couple receiving the proper approvals from the state to operate a daycare.
In addition, the board also held a hearing on a special exception request from Olivia Simonetti of Verizon Wireless for a request to place a 40-foot wooden utility pole to add telecommunications and support equipment at 1596 Mission Road, on a public right-of-way.
Although Simonetti wasn’t in attendance at the hearing, her colleague Paul Whiteley did attend and testified in her place.
According to Whiteley, the pole is needed to fill the gap of coverage in that area. The pole is a smaller pole than a typical utility pole.
Board member Dorothy Zello questioned the necessity for another Verizon pole because recently three were installed along Route 30. Whiteley couldn’t speak on those three, but said these shorter poles are generally clustered so they all coordinate with one another. As to whether the pole will be the last in the area, he couldn’t say.
“It’s an ongoing thing,” said Whiteley. “They try to meet the demand.”
In addition, zoning board member Gabe Monzo, who also serves as executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority that operates Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, expressed concern because the proposed pole would sit in the approach to one of the airport’s runways. While Whiteley said this pole would have a 4G antenna, Monzo said he would like to be notified if a 5G antenna is ever considered as there could be negative impacts on the airport.
Whiteley also added that Verizon’s compliance department will be coordinating with not only the FCC, but the FAA if there are any issues with the proximity to the airport. He also reported that the 40-foot poles don’t have any lights on them.
Although Monzo said he hasn’t received any permits yet, Whiteley said the necessary permit applications have been filed.
The township’s zoning officer, Harry Hosack, told the board he didn’t have any issues specifically with the request, but did say that these smaller cell phone poles are becoming more prevalent and a revision to the township zoning ordinance with regards to them may be something that needs to be done in the future.
“The only real criteria is does it pose a threat to the general welfare, health or safety to the public, and it does not,” said Hosack.
Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 to approve the request, pending FCC and FAA approval and the proviso that the board be notified if the 4G antenna is to be replaced with 5G.
Zello was the lone dissenting vote, citing concerns with regard to the pole being in the approach to the airport runway.
