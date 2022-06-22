Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board members on Tuesday approved plans for a home bakery operation along Linden Street and a garage construction project along Sylvan Avenue.
In a continuance from a May 17 hearing, officials discussed a special exception request from Kira-Marie Moschetti in order to operate a home bakery in her residence at 216 Linden St., Latrobe, which is zoned R-3. She is a home baker with a pastry degree.
Moschetti rents the home from Homes Build Hope, however, upon presenting a letter last month from an HBH representative, zoning officials had concerns about language in the letter.
“We were looking for something from her landlord which would effectively give permission for her to do this,” said David DeRose, who serves as solicitor for the zoning hearing board. “This is a rental property, and the owner would have to allow this to occur.
“In the original application, (Moschetti) gave us information about what she wants to do, that’s all on the record, but what she does have to clarify now is the permission from the landlord.”
Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella contacted the property’s landlord after Moschetti was unable to reach her.
Carcella provided an email response to the board, noting the landlord was traveling at the time.
DeRose read a portion of the email indicating Moschetti has “Homes Build Hope’s approval as long as the variance follows the city of Latrobe’s criteria for home occupation.”
Carcella said he was satisfied with the email. Additionally, Moschetti submitted her limited license from the state’s Department of Agriculture. She had not yet received the license prior to the May 17 hearing.
“It honestly will just make my life a little easier,” Moschetti said of the special exception request. She currently meets customers at various locations to pick up their orders or delivers.
“It’s just in and out of the car a lot,” she said.
James Miller, chairman of the zoning hearing board, said he hoped someone from Homes Build Hope would be able to testify at the hearing.
“You can’t talk to a piece of paper, which makes it very difficult,” he said. “(Last month), there were questions regarding the application for a variance, and in effect, if it would change the zoning of that rental property for future use.”
There were concerns, Miller said, that approval would change the makeup of the zoning.
“The way Homes Build Hope styled the (initial) letter to us, that got us into a discussion about that,” DeRose said. “One thing that the board has to realize, this is not a variance; it is a special exception, which is a little different animal. What she’s seeking, this home occupation for a bakery, it’s a little different standards than a variance.”
However, DeRose said he does not anticipate any future legal issues.
“With the provision for special exception, what it really means is in a residential zone, we are thinking about the fact that someone might be a baker, or a CPA, or some other activity where just one person is using their home for some purpose,” DeRose said. “The ordinance kind of contemplates this as long as the person says ‘yes, I read that criteria and yes, I will obey it. I’m not going to advertise it with some yard sign, I’m not going to have employees, I’m not having people deliver things every day. I’m using it for limited purposes.’ That’s the key here.”
With the limited license from the state Department of Agriculture, Moschetti said she has to follow the same exact criteria for that license as well.
“So if I had any trouble with the city, I’d be in trouble with the state as well,” she said.
Moschetti said she will not have a sign on the property.
The special exception for Moschetti passed by a 4-0 vote.
Additionally, hearing board members approved a variance request for Francine Henkel and Michael Henkel for the construction of a garage on property along Sylvan Avenue. The normal setback is 25 feet, however, plans call for the garage to be located 15 feet from the curb line along Sylvan Avenue.
The property is situated at 2013 Sylvan Ave., Latrobe, and is located in an R-2 zone. Francine Henkel was present for the hearing and offered brief testimony on the garage project.
The variance request for the garage passed by a 4-0 vote.
