The YWCA of Westmoreland County will present its annual Racial Justice Award June 21 to a Greensburg native who runs a grassroots organization.
Ronel Baccus, founder of Unity in the Community, uses her nonprofit to bring people together to discuss racial justice and build community connections. As part of Ronel’s mission, she organizes and sponsors regularly scheduled events that include community leaders who address pressing problems impacting individuals who live and work in Westmoreland County.
The YWCA has awarded this commendation 34 times and the award is given to a community member or business demonstrating commitment to racial equity through efforts to build communities, raise awareness, and further racial harmony and inclusiveness. As a champion of racial justice, the individual or business has shown a common vision for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all people.
In the nomination of the award submitted by Mae Reale, Aaron Moore, and Rose Piern, Baccus is cited as someone who “activates and motivates community members to engage in real, meaningful, and thoughtful reflection to inspire change from organizing Unity in the Community events on mental health and community health, to hosting three Juneteenth celebrations across the county. She is an expert at getting stakeholders at the table and honoring the needs of each individual community.”
The racial justice committee chose Baccus in part because her nomination detailed her “devotion to creating inclusive and just spaces. She is quick to identify not only a problem but also a potential solution. She often speaks about her own lived experiences of racism and is an advocate for others who have experienced injustice.”
In a published article June 12, Baccus was quoted, “It’s our duty as citizens to address and stand up for social justice and dignity for all people. We must transform our society, work together in unity to demand change and hold the people in power accountable to the needs of the people. We must be strong and courageous and do the work.”
Additionally, Baccus serves as president of Laurel Legal Services, is a member of Voice of Westmoreland, serves on the consumer subcommittee of the medical assistance advisory committee for the Department of Human Services in Pennsylvania, is a Red Cross disaster volunteer as well as a CASA advocate.
The YWCA of Westmoreland County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA envisions a world that holds equal promise for every person. They invite readers to join in this fight by becoming a member of the YWCA and the Racial Justice Committee. Membership information can be found at https://www.ywcawestmoreland.org/ or by calling 724-834-9390.
