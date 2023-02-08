Applications are now available for the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) Summer Internship Program sponsored by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.
YCC is an eight-week summer internship experience for currently enrolled college students and incoming college freshmen (ages 18-22) who are interested in contributing to the valuable conservation projects ongoing in Forbes State Forest in western Pennsylvania.
The program, conducted for more than 40 years thanks to the generous support of the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation, provides an opportunity for participating students to develop a unique understanding and appreciation of local natural resources. This summer’s program will be held from June 5 to July 28.
A crew of up to four interns will be selected to accomplish needed conservation projects in the state forest and other recreational sites, natural areas and outdoor facilities available to the public as registered “Conservation Volunteers” through the Bureau of Forestry.
Examples of past YCC projects include constructing new recreational trails, walking bridges and observation platforms, resurfacing and maintaining existing trails, and implementing stream and pond improvement projects.
YCC interns will also have many opportunities to participate in exciting outdoor activities throughout the summer under the direction of DCNR’s environmental education specialist. After the successful completion of the program, each intern will be awarded a $3,000 scholarship toward their education.
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) was founded in 1971 to conserve, protect and restore the natural resources of the 300-square-mile Loyalhanna Creek Watershed located in Westmoreland County. As part of its mission, LWA implements a variety of projects and programs in the areas of water quality improvement, land protection, environmental education and community outreach.
