Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that a months-long lane restriction along Route 119 South (4th Street) in Youngwood Borough will begin next week.
The left-lane restriction will be located between Overhead Bridge Road and Hillis Street. The restriction will be in place starting Monday, Oct. 18, and will continue into next spring.
PennDOT officials said the lane restriction will allow crews to perform drainage work. All work is dependent on weather.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. The site is also available through a smartphone application.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
