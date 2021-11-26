PennDOT District 12 announced that a left-lane restriction along Route 119 North (3rd Street) in Youngwood Borough will begin Monday, Nov. 30, and continue into spring 2022. The lane restriction, located between Hillis Street and Stout’s Discount Carpeting, will be in place to allow crews to perform drainage work. All work is weather dependent, PennDOT officials said. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
