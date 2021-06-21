The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 41 calls for assistance in the month of May.
The incidents included nine fire alarm activations, six structure fires, seven motor vehicle accidents, 10 medical assists, four trees down, one brush fire, one power line down, one carbon monoxide check, one water evacuation and one traffic detail.
These incidents involved 294 personnel hours.
For more information on the YWVFD, follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit its website at www.yvfd39.org.
