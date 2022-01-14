Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) has issued its monthly report for December and its year-end report.
In December, the department responded to 43 calls, including 13 vehicle accidents, 11 fire alarm activations, nine trees/wires down, four structure fires, three medical assists, two vehicle fires and one carbon monoxide check. Volunteers racked up 159 volunteer hours.
Looking back at 2021, the VFD responded to a total of 437 incidents.
These incidents included 114 fire alarm activations, 96 motor vehicle accidents, 59 structure fires, 71 medical assists, 43 public service assists, 14 brush fires, 12 transformer fires, nine hazardous materials Incidents, seven vehicle fires, five standbys for another department, three smoke Investigations, two dumpster fires, one water rescue and one aircraft Incident responses. These incidents totaled 2,764 personnel hours.
For more information on the department, visit the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page, or the department’s website, www.yvfd39.org.
