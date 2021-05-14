The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 34 calls for assistance in the month of April. The incidents included eight fire alarm activations, six structure fires, six motor vehicle accidents, six medical assists, two trees down, one dumpster fire, one brush fire, one water rescue, one carbon monoxide check, one water evacuation and one smoke investigation.
These incidents involved 217 personnel hours.
For more information on the YWVFD follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit its website at www.yvfd39.org.
