The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 35 incidents in October.
The incidents included 10 motor vehicle accidents, eight fire alarm activations, six medical assists, two structure fires, two vehicle fires, two trees down, two standby for another department, one brush fire, one aircraft assist and one smoke investigation. The incidents involved 187 volunteer hours.
To keep up with the department, visit www.yvfd39.org or the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
