The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 38 incidents in November.
The incidents included eight medical assists, seven vehicle accidents, seven fire alarm activations, five structure fires, three brush fires, two trees down, two transformer fires, one dumpster fire, one gas leak, one wire down and one smoke investigation. The incidents involved 524 volunteer hours.
For more information about the department, visit www.yvfd39.org or the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
