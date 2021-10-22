The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department answered 34 calls for assistance in September.
Last month’s calls included nine fire alarm activations, eight structure fires, seven motor vehicle accidents, five medical assists, three wires down and two water evacuations. The incidents accumulated a total of 174 personnel hours.
To stay updated, visit the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page or visit the department website at www.yvfd39.org.
