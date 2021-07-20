The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 45 requests for assistance during the month of June, the department reported.
The incidents included 14 motor vehicle accidents, 10 automatic fire alarms, seven medical assists, six structure fires, three trees down, three water evacuations, one vehicle fire and one wire down. The incidents totaled 242 personnel hours, the department noted.
For more information on the department, visit its website www.yvfd39.org or the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.