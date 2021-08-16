The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 39 calls for assistance in July.
The incidents included 11 fire alarm activations, nine motor vehicle accidents, five structure fires, five medical assists, three trees down, two vehicle fires, two gas leaks, one wire down and one police incident assist. The incidents totaled 195 personnel hours.
For more information on the department, visit its website at www.yvfd39.org or the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.