The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 34 calls in the month of October.
These incidents included: 11 fire alarm activations, six motor vehicle accidents, six medical assists, four structure fires, three brush fires, one vehicle fire, one fuel spill, one wire down and one public service detail.
