The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 44 requests for service in the month of November.
These requests included 10 fire alarm activations, eight motor vehicle accidents, seven medical assists, six structure fires, five brush fires, two gas leaks, two carbon monoxide checks, two smoke investigations, one tree down and one standby for another department.
