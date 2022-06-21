The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 30 calls in the month of May.
These incidents included: seven fire alarm activations, seven motor vehicle accidents, four structure fires, three brush fires, two medical assists, two trees down, one vehicle fire, one transformer fire, one structure collapse, one gas leak and one water evacuation.
These incidents involved 197 volunteer hours.
For more information on the Youngstown Whitney VFD, visit the department’s Facebook page, “Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39,” or its website, www.yvfd39.org.
