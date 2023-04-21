The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department reported that it responded to 100 requests for assistance in March.
These calls included 48 wires down, 14 medical assists, eight fire alarm activations, eight motor vehicle accidents, seven brush fires, four structure fires, three chimney fires, two emergency extrications, one shed fire, one transformer fire, one fuel spill, one gas leak, one heavy equipment fire and one public service detail.
