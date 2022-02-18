The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) answered 41 calls in the month of January.
The incidents included 19 vehicle accidents, eight medical assists, five structure fires, four fire alarm activations, two chimney fires, one gas leak, one power line down and one water evacuation. These incidents involved 253 volunteer hours.
For more information on the Youngstown-Whitney VFD, visit the department’s Facebook page, Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39, or its website, www.yvfd39.org.
