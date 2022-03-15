The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 40 calls in the month of February.
These incidents included: Nine vehicle accidents, six fire alarm activations, six trees down, five structure fires, three HazMat incidents, two medical assists, two standbys for another department, two flooding incidents, one vehicle fire, one dumpster fire, one wire down, one aircraft incident and one smoke investigation.
These incidents involved 227 volunteer hours.
For more information on the Youngstown Whitney VFD, visit the department’s Facebook page, “Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39,” or its website, www.yvfd39.org.
