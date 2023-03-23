The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department reported that it responded to 35 requests for assistance in February.
These calls included 10 medical assists, eight fire alarm activations, five brush fires, four structure fires, four motor vehicle accidents, one chimney fire, one aircraft incident, one gas leak and one wire down.
