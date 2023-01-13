The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 62 requests for assistance in the month of December.
These requests included 16 fire alarm activations, 11 structure fires, 10 medical assists, nine motor vehicle accidents, nine trees down, four flooding incidents, two wires down and one carbon monoxide check.
