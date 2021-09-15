The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department responded to 31 requests for assistance in the month of August.
These incidents included 11 fire alarm activations, seven motor vehicle accidents, four structure fires, four medical assists, three trees down, one brush fire and one carbon monoxide check.
These incidents totaled 201 personnel hours.
For more information on the Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department, visit the website at www.yvfd39.org or Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
