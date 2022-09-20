The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 43 calls in the month of August.
These incidents included: 16 fire alarm activations, nine motor vehicle accidents, eight medical assists, two emergency extrications, two trees down, two standbys for another department, two flooding assists, one structure fire and one carbon monoxide check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.