The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) reported that it responded to 39 calls in the month of April.
These incidents included: 10 fire alarm activations, eight motor vehicle accidents, five medical assists, five trees down, two structure fires, two brush fires, two power lines down, one stove fire, one dumpster fire, one transformer fire, one silo fire and one elevator rescue.
These incidents involved 143 volunteer hours.
For more information on the Youngstown Whitney VFD, visit the department’s Facebook page, “Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39,” or its website, www.yvfd39.org.
