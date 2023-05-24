The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department reported that it responded to 52 requests for assistance in April.
These incidents included 13 medical assists, 12 fire alarm activations, 10 motor vehicle accidents, nine brush fires, three structure fires, three wires down, one vehicle fire and one standby for another department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.