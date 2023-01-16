The Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to 509 incidents in 2022.
These incidents included 127 fire alarm activations, 111 motor vehicle accidents, 76 public service assists, 64 medical assists, 60 structure fires, 20 brush fires, 18 hazardous materials incidents, six requests to standby for another department, six smoke investigations, six transformer fires, five vehicle fires, five extrications, two dumpster fires, two aircraft incidents and one silo fire.
