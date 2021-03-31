The Youngstown and Whitney-Hostetter volunteer fire departments will officially merge into one station: The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department.
Officials announced the merger Monday on the Youngstown department’s Facebook page. The newly formed station will keep its Station 39 county identifier. Consolidation details continue to be finalized.
The post cited a decrease in volunteer firefighters while being “mindful of and operating on a limited budget” as a driving factor in the decision to merge — a decision that’s been several years in the making.
“Both departments realized years ago that the small-town community fire station was unfortunately a dying breed,” officials wrote in the Facebook post. “One needs to look no further than the rapidly declining number of volunteer firefighters within the state of Pennsylvania to see consolidations are inevitable.”
Officials said a more regionalized approach to fire protection is the way of the future. Both departments have been responding to alarms and training together for quite some time, according to the post.
“A merger seemed like the obvious choice and we feel like we can provide a better service as one rather than two separate organizations,” officials said.
All fire and rescue operations will be handled out of the Youngstown fire station, while the Whitney station will be used for overflow equipment and storage — ceasing to provide emergency services.
As the merger progresses, equipment will be modified and consolidated to eliminate excessive duplication and promote a balanced budget, according to the Facebook post.
Officials stressed that both stations will continue to rely on close working relationships with neighboring departments. The closest fire station will always be dispatched along with Station 39 on all emergencies within the Youngstown-Whitney home fire district.
In order to support the newly formed organization, officials said they plan to maintain both social clubs.
The Facebook post added that the ball field in Whitney “will remain a ball field just as it was in years past and any rumors to the contrary is simply not true.”
“Although we are forming a newly regional department, we will strive to do what is right for the community at all times,” the post said.
In December 2019, the Unity Township Supervisors approved a resolution to support the potential move after the two fire departments proposed a consolidation.
