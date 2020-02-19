The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 27 calls in the month of January.
Calls consisted of five structure fires, five motor vehicle crashes, seven fire alarm activations, four medical assists, two animal rescues, one brush fire, one transformer, one power line down and one tree down.
These incidents compiled 133 personnel hours.
To see what is going on with the YVFD follow them on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit www.yvfd39.org.
