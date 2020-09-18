Members of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 38 requests for assistance in the month of August. These requests included 10 motor vehicle accidents, nine structure fires, 13 fire alarm activations, three medical assists, one vehicle fire, one wire down and one tree down. These incidents involved 244 volunteer hours. Keep up with the YVFD on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or on its website www.yvfd39.org.

