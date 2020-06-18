The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 33 requests for assistance in the month of May.
These requests were five motor vehicle accidents, four structure fires, nine fire alarm activations, six medical assists, four trees down, two smoke investigations, one logging accident, one gas leak and one standby for another department. These incidents involved 228 personnel hours.
To keep up with the YVFD, visit www.yvfd39.org or follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39.
