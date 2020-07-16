The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) answered 25 calls for assistance in the month of June.
These calls included four structure fires, three motor vehicle accidents, eight fire alarm activations, three medical assists, two gas leaks, two brush fires, one vehicle fire, one rope rescue and one carbon monoxide check. These incidents involved 128 personnel hours.
For more information on the Youngstown VFD, visit its website at www.yvfd39.org or its Facebook page, “Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.