The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 35 calls for assistance in the month of October. These incidents included 12 motor vehicle accidents, six structure fires, five medical assists, four fire alarm activations, four tree/wires down, one brush fire, one physical rescue, one stand by for another department and one smoke investigation. These calls involved 142 volunteer hours.
For more information on the YVFD follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit our website www.yvfd39.org.
