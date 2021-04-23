The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 37 calls for assistance in the month of March.
These incidents included eight fire alarm activations, eight medical assists, seven brush fires, six structure fires, three motor vehicle accidents, two wires down, two standby for another department and one tree down. These incidents involved 214 personnel hours.
To keep up with the YVFD visit its website, www.yvfd39.org, or follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.