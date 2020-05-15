The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 29 calls for assistance in the month of April.
These calls included seven structure fires, three motor vehicle accidents, six fire alarm activations, four medical assists, four trees down, one vehicle fire, one brush fire, one power line down, one standby for another fire company and one windstorm assessment.
These calls involved 167 personnel hours.
To see what is going on with the YVFD, visit the department website at www.yvfd39.org or follow the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.