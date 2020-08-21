The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 35 requests for assistance in the month of July. These incidents included seven structure fires, four motor vehicle accidents, 12 fire alarm activations, four medical assists, four brush fires, two trees down, one transformer fire and one wire down. These calls involved 288 personnel hours. Keep up with YVFD on its website www.yvfd39.org or on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39.
