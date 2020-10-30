The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to 43 requests for assistance in the month of September.
These requests included 14 motor vehicle accidents, 11 fire alarm activations, four structure fires, four medical assists, three tree/wires down, two brush fires, two flooding incidents, one vehicle fire, one traffic control detail and one public service detail.
These incidents involved 390 volunteer hours.
To keep up with the Youngstown VFD, visit its website, www.yvfd39.org, or the Facebook page at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39.
