The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to 43 requests for assistance in the month of November.
These incidents included 13 fire alarm activations, 11 motor vehicle accidents, seven medical assists, four structure fires, three vehicle fires, two trees down, two standby for another department and one public service detail.
These incidents involved 283 volunteer hours.
