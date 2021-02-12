Members of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27 calls in the month of January. These incidents included nine fire alarm activations, five structure fires, five medical assists, three vehicle accidents, three tree/wires down, one transformer fire and one standby for another department. Those incidents involved 215 volunteer hours. Follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit its website, www.yvfd39.org.

