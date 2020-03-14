The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 31 requests for assistance in the month of February.
These incidents consisted of one structure fire, nine motor vehicle accidents, nine fire alarm activations, seven medical assists, two brush fires, one vehicle fire, one animal rescue and one wire down.
These incidents involved 147 volunteer hours.
For more information on the Youngstown VFD, visit the website at www.yvfd39.org or follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39.
