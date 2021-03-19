The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department announced members of the department responded to 32 calls for assistance in the month of February. These incidents included 12 fire alarm activations, nine motor vehicle accidents, four medical assists, three structure fires, one physical rescue, one gas leak, one carbon monoxide check and one wire on fire. The incidents involved 133 personnel hours. For more information on the YVFD, follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit its website, www.yvfd39.org.
