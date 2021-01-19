The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 28 calls for assistance in the month of December. These incidents included eight motor vehicle accidents, seven structure fires, six fire alarm activations, four medical assists, one vehicle fire, one carbon monoxide check and one smoke investigation. These incidents involved 174 personnel hours.
December’s calls bring the department’s year-end total to 395 incidents in 2020. These incidents included 104 fire alarm activations, 91 motor vehicle accidents, 64 structure fires, 56 medical assists, 37 public service assists, 16 brush fires, nine vehicle fires, six hazardous materials incidents, five standby for another department, two rope rescues, two transformer fires, two smoke investigations and one aircraft incident. These incidents totaled 2,471 personnel hours.
